DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Social media can be a source of false information about the COVID-19 virus. While the goal is to slow the spread of the disease, it does not help when people on social media are sharing viral and bogus information.
Pictures are circulating around Facebook and it reads the coronavirus stays in a person's throat for four days. After that, the virus attacks the infected person's lungs. It suggests gargling with warm water and vinegar so it "eliminate the virus". Krystal Tempel, the Public Educator for the Macon County Health Department, said home remedies won't prevent prevent the spread.
"Just practice preventing the spread," Tempel said. "If they're experiencing any of the symptoms that are related to COVID-19; shortness of breath, cough and things like that. Stay home."
Some of the hoaxes are going the lengths to falsely site the source. Stanford University recently tweeted how it was wrongly attributed to information circulating about the symptoms and treatment about COVID-19. Fake news is also going around through chain letter text messages.
Text messages are going around showing the President is going to activate the Stafford Act, allowing him to call for a national quarantine for two weeks. However, reports show that is still a possibility. Actually, President Trump already invoked the act on March 13, 2020. FEMA said that means the state, local and specific non-profit organizations are eligible for public assistance.
The National Security Council, which consists of the Vice President, Secretary of State and other cabinet members, said the chain letters are fake.
While working on flattening the curve, one is better off getting information from the CDC, state and local leaders. If one comes across false information on social media, they are urged to report it so it can be taken down.