Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Becoming windy with rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.