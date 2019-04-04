DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Located just off of South Side Drive in Decatur you'll find a little library filled with city, county, state and country history.
The Decatur Genealogical Society Library is filled with information and packed with history.
"We have something on every county in Illinois, something on every state and something on foreign countries," explained librarian Cherri Hunter.
The Decatur Genealogical Society will take you back in time as you travel from room to room. For volunteer librarian Cherri Hunter being apart of the Decatur Genealogical Society gives her the opportunity to retrace history.
"The fun part is helping people find their roots and to do the history of Decatur," explained Hunter, "we have the original probate records from 1829 to 1975."
People from all walks of life use the library to learn more about their family history. Volunteers are able to assist people retracing their roots.
"We have a research committee and people come in. They don't know where to start sometimes or they've hit a brick wall and they don't know where to go. We help you find the place you need to go.," said Hunter.
The library is located at 1255 W. South Side Drive in Decatur. The hours are Monday, Wednesday and Sunday 10AM to 4PM. Anyone can join the society click here to find out more. The Decatur Genealogical Society is holding a rummage sale on April 13 at the library.