MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A group of volunteers meets every Monday for two hours at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit in Mt. Zion.
Since fall of 2016 the group composed of young, old and in between dedicates their time to give back to those in need in central Illinois. The group takes plastic bags, cuts them and then crochets them into mats for the homeless.
"It's something I could do with crocheting that made sense to give back to the homeless," explains leader, Pat Cirks.
Cirks started the project started in 2016 and explains it all came together when her sister showed her how to do the project.
Cirks tried crocheting the on her own, but knew this was much bigger than herself. She took to the leader at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit and the project took off.
"It took from September to December for us to create 10 mats that we were so proud of. We brought them over to the VFW as mats for the veterans," explains Cirks.
Since September 2016, the group has made over 270 mats for the homeless in central Illinois. Cirks says since the first delivery, they have taken mats to places like the Salvation Army and Dove Inc.
"We have at least 80 people who don't have a home to go to. This (crocheting) is what I can do for them. It's what we can do for them," explains Cirks.
The group has received positive feedback from the community. People from all walks of life have donated plastic bags and have helped crochet the bags into mats. For crocheter, Ann Manuel being apart of the group is special to her and she's glad she got involved.
"I've been to the Good Samaritan and I've seen the people there. I was always worried about what they did at night. When I found this group and the purpose I thought it was worth while," explains Manuel.
However, it isn't just an older generation apart of the project. For nine year olds Lucy Finn and Nola Lane they work with the group to loop plastic bags together so crocheters like Manuel and Cirks can't make the mats.
"It helps the homeless because it's a very big problem, but it also helps recycle," explains Finn.
The group works Monday's from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Church in Mt. Zion. Right now the group is looking for people to crochet the mats.
For more information you can call the church at 217-864-3467 or email Pat Cirks at pcirks@comcast.net.
The group wants to thank everyone who has helped the past two years, especially Our Lady of the Holy Spirit for giving them the space to create the mats.