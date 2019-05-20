CHICAGO (WAND) - Lori Lightfoot is being sworn in as the new Chicago Mayor Monday morning.
Lightfoot is the city's first black female mayor and the city's first openly LGBTQ mayor.
She defeated Toni Preckwinkle in the April runoff election.
Her platform focused on the city government's reputation for corruption and making changes.
Lightfoot's inauguration ceremony started at 10 a.m. at Wintrust Arena in the city's South Loop.
The inauguration is expected to end at 12 p.m.
Lightfoot will then sign her first executive order, laying out the process to end aldermanic prerogative.
The Mayor and her wife Amy Eshleman will then host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at the mayor’s office on the fifth floor of City Hall. That open house is open to the public. Tickets are not required.