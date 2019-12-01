(WAND) - Social media star Olivia Jade Giannulli posted her first YouTube video since the arrest of he parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, put her at the center of the college admissions scandal.
In her first video in nearly nine months, the former USC student said it's time to move on with her life and start posting again. She will not be talking about the scandal.
Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty after being accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughter into the school.
Jade lost advertisement deals with the likes of cosmetics retailer Sephora and hair products company TRESemme as she remained silent on the situation.