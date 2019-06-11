CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Lottery has launched its annual Red Ribbon Cash instant ticket. The ticket has raised more than $8 million for HIV/AIDS prevention education in Illinois since 2008.
The ticket costs $3. Players can win up to $50,000.
100% of profits from ticket sales go toward an Illinois free of HIV/AIDS.
"Everyone who plays has a chance to win, but more importantly, it also guarantees that they are contributing to the good of the cause," Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays said. "We want our players to realize they are part of something bigger, and by playing Red Ribbon Cash, they can make a difference in combatting HIV/AIDS in Illinois."
Funds raised by the Red Ribbon Cash instant ticket are distributed by the Illinois Department of Public Health to Illinois organizations that work on HIV/AIDS prevention, education and treatment.
Illinois ranks in the top 10 nationwide for states with the highest rate of HIV/AIDS.
This is a part of a statewide initiative to end HIV in Illinois by 2030.
"Continuing to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS research and services is critical to our newly launched Getting to Zero Illinois Plan," Illinois Department of Public Health Acting Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "Through this partnership with the Illinois Lottery and the awareness the Red Ribbon Cash lottery ticket brings to HIV, we will get closer to ending the HIV epidemic in Illinois by 2030, the goal of Getting to Zero Illinois. Serving the needs of our diverse communities is a priority when it comes to reducing the risks of HIV/AIDS transmission and we want to thank the Illinois Lottery for its commitment to making Illinois a healthier state."
