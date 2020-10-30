LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAND) - A Louisville officer who was shot in the leg during the deadly March raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment has filed a lawsuit against her boyfriend.
Sgt. Jonathan Mattinghly is accusing Kenneth Walker of assault, battery, and causing emotional distress for the March 13 incident.
The suit claims Walker's conduct was "outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality" when he fired a shot that night, hitting Mattingly in the thigh.
Mattingly and two other officers, detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, entered Taylor's apartment early in the morning on March 13 looking for evidence in a narcotics investigation. Her address was listed on the warrant, but the target of the probe, an ex-boyfriend, lived at a different location, NBC News reports.
(Jonathan Mattingly, Louisville Metro Police)
The suit claims officers knocked on the door several times and announced themselves as police, but did not get a response. When officers broke down the door, Walker fired a shot from the hallway, hitting Mattingly, it said.
The officers returned fired, killing Taylor.
The lawsuit goes on to say Mattingly has experienced "severe trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress" because of Walker's actions. He is seeking a jury trial and damages.
An attorney for Walker did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment Friday.
The suit is a counterclaim to a civil complaint Walker filed in September against Louisville police and the city.
Walker has said he and Taylor heard a loud bang at the door, but that no one responded when they called out several times asking who was there.
"If it was the police at the door and they just said 'we're the police,' me or Breonna didn't have a reason at all not to open the door and see what they wanted," he added.
Walker said he was afraid, thinking an intruder was there when he grabbed his gun and fired as the door was broken down.
Mattingly and Cosgrove were placed on administrative leave following the shooting at Taylor's apartment. Hankinson was fired in June.
A grand jury declined to indict the officers in connection with Taylor's death. Hankinson was charged with wanton endangerment for the gunshots that went into a neighboring apartment. He has pleaded not guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.