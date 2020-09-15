LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAND) - The City of Louisville, Kentucky, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who was killed by police six months ago.
The agreement was reportedly a multi-million dollar settlement.
Taylor's family sued the city after police officers broke down the door to her apartment and shot and killed Taylor while executing a late-night "no knock" warrant in connection with a narcotics investigation on March 13.
Officials said police believed Taylor was home alone at the time. But her boyfriend was also in the apartment. He was legally armed.
None of the three officers involved have been charged with a crime.
However, one of the officers, Brett Hankinson, was fired in late June for "wantonly and blindly" firing ten rounds into Taylor's apartment.
The officers were not wearing body cameras at the time of the incident.
A grand jury has been empaneled to investigate the shooting. The FBI opened an investigation as well.
