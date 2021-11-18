SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Families and students from Lanphier High School are in mourning after losing one of their own to an act of violence Wednesday.
Pierre Scott Jr. was stabbed and killed outside school as students were being dismissed for the day.
"He didn't deserve this, like how?" Keevus Sampson II asked WAND News in disbelief. He said he's still trying to wrap his head around Scott's death.
Sampson described Scott as a kind and caring friend.
"He lit the room up with energy, every time he came in the room, it was always a joke," Sampson explained.
He met Scott in kindergarten and said the two had been friends ever since.
"You don't know how it feels to be at work and to get a call that your best friend just died," Sampson said.
Sampson said Scott loved basketball and football, along with gaming and creating music. He described Scott as mostly keeping to himself, and rarely getting into trouble.
"First and foremost my heart goes out to Pierre Scott's family. Their loss and grief are immense and unimaginable," Springfield 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill said during a video press conference Thursday afternoon.
Superintendent Gill said the safety of students is her number one priority, and she's doing everything in her power to prevent another tragedy.
"We'll continue to do the wanding and the hand held metal detector devices, to make sure we're showing students we care about them, and that we are going to be searching for- and we will not tolerate- weapons coming into the school," Gill explained.
In addition to the enhanced security this week, Gill is also looking at more permanent safety features, like metal detectors.
"We're breaking ground on a brand new Lanphier High School here in just a couple of months. And that is a part of our plan of action, to build the entry ways and the student entrance areas with the right electrical systems and the right framing," Gill said.
While she works with Springfield Police Department to keep students safe, counselors will also be available to help students process and heal.
Superintendent Gill also commended teachers and staff who jumped into action when the stabbing happened, calling 911, getting students to safety and assisting Scott and the other stabbing victim. The second victim is recovering and is expected to be OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.