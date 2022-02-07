HOUSTON (WAND) - Former Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith is set to become an NFL head coach again.
ESPN reports Smith will become head coach of the Houston Texans. Before he was head coach of the Illini, he spent time as head coach of the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Smith led the Bears to Super Bowl XLI in 2006.
This story was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
More to come.
