CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The "Lovin' U" Campaign Tour will make a stop in Downtown Champaign on Thursday night.
The tour features the Hip-Hop Express Double Dutch Boom Bus. Dr. William Patterson, founder, said the bus is an innovation lab and rolling data center.
Dr. Patterson told WAND News, the Double Dutch Boom Bus was built to explore the legacy of African-American cultural wealth. The mission is to get young people in urban communities to think about technology, STEAM and STEM.
"It's an exciting way based on cultural legacies," Dr. Patterson shared. "We use the black music experience as an entry point."
The bus will go to areas with high gun violence and bring new information and new experiences to community members. The mission is to work with communities and community leaders.
"This is about Hip-Hop and about communities trying to make a difference during a dual pandemic of gun violence, COVID-19. We have to deal with these things from a science and STEM perspective."
The "Lovin' U" Campaign Tour will be in Downtown Champaign on August 19 at Neil Street and Washington Parking Lot. The event is from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The next event will be on August 25 at Town Center, 2413 N. Neil Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dr. Patterson shared the Double Dutch Boom Bus has been in Urbana and East St. Louis. There are plans for the bus to travel to the east coast and to colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.