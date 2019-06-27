LOVINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A home in Lovington that was destroyed by an early morning fire Thursday was raided by police two weeks earlier for suspected drug activity.
According to the Lovington Fire Chief, firefighters were called to a home in the 300 block of East State St. before daybreak. The home was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
It is not clear what caused the fire at this time. Crews were still putting out hot spots just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
The fire comes two weeks after authorities executed a search warrant at the house and found 8.7 grams of methamphetamine, 0.8 grams of heroin, two digital scales and items containing a brown liquid police could not immediately identify, according to court documents.
After the search, authorities arrested Terry Bartley, 41, who was at the home at the time. He faces charges of meth delivery and possession of a controlled substance.
>>Lovington man arrested for heroin, meth
A woman at the home told investigators Bartley would buy a half ounce of meth ice every other day and would sell meth to about ten people a day.
It is not clear at this time whether the fire is related to this incident in any way.
WAND News learned the listed owner of the home is Levi Brohez.
Brohez was arrested in April after police said he swallowed meth during a traffic stop in Mattoon.
>>Police: Man swallowed meth to hide it from officers
Brohez is still in custody at the Coles County Jail on charges of meth delivery and obstruction of justice, destruction of evidence.
No injuries have been reported from the fire.
Check back at WANDTV.com for more details as they develop.