LOVINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Lovington man is facing charges after a SWAT team raided his home.
The East Central Illinois Task Force with the assistance of the Illinois State Police SWAT and District 10 executed a Moultrie County search warrant at the home in the 300 block of E. State St.
The search warrant came following a narcotics investigation by ECITF.
Terry Bartley was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams and possession of heroin under 15 grams.
Bartley taken to the Moultrie County Jail. He was also wanted on a parole hold warrant.