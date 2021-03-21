INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAND) -- The Illini never led and are upset by 8 seed Loyola Chicago in the round of 32, 71-58.
Illinois had a chance to get to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2005 but were denied.
The Illini dug themselves a hole. Loyola Chicago's Keith Clemons gets a bucket with 9:13 in the first half and the Ramblers led 19-9.
After a 7-2 run by Illinois, the lead was cut to five.
But Loyola Chicago's defense was relentless. The Ramblers played tough and led 33-24 at halftime.
More of the same in the second half. Illinois cut the lead to six after a made basket by Kofi Cockburn with 15:49.
But again, Loyola Chicago kept the Illini at a distance. Illinois didn't get closer than six points in the second half and never led in the game.
The Ramblers would hold off the Illini and pull the upset, 71-58.
Illinois had 17 turnovers and shot 44.9% from the field.
Illinois is the first one seed to be knocked out of this NCAA Tournament.
