DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – While schools are still planning whether they should open during the COVID crisis, the Lutheran School Association (LSA) will have students back in the classroom next Tuesday.
LSA is even seeing an increase in enrollments.
“We are extremely busy right now,” LSA's Susan Keane told WAND News. “I think parents maybe wanted to make a change, but with not going back to class in a classroom, that has sped up some decision-making for them.”
Temperatures will be taken each day as students enter school. Arrows are marking hallway floors while desks are 6 feet or more from each other.
Classes will be held Monday through Thursday, with Fridays being virtual classes only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.