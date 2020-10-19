DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Lutheran School Association is moving all students to remote learning for the week of Oct. 19, it announced Monday.
A statement posted to the LSA Facebook page said it had "a few" cases that took it to the outbreak level. The Macon County Health Department advised the school to close for a 24-hour minimum for cleaning.
LSA is closing for the rest of the week following a decision from administration, which decided shutting down would be "in the best interest of our students, staff and families." The statement said officials wanted to be proactive to eliminate further cases and allow LSA to be open for the second quarter.
LSA did not believe students or staff were in immediate contact with a case as of Monday.
"If we should see more cases arise this week in our LSA family, we will revisit and alert families as soon as possible," said Junior and Senior High Principal Allison Nolen. "We know this causes a great inconvenience for families and we apologize for that. We want to do what we think is the safest and best for our school long-term and we feel that giving the building a deep cleaning and fewer contacts over the next six days will help."
Sports and curricular activities are included in the closure.
Click here for more information from LSA about its remote learning policies during the week of Oct. 19.
