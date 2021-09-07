DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur school paused its football program due to "COVID-19 precautionary measures," a statement said.
LSA Head Coach Jordan Hopman said student-athletes and coaches have done what has been asked by federal, state and local authorities. He said masks have been worn, social distancing has been practiced and several other precautions were taken.
"We undoubtedly all have strong feelings about this virus and everything that comes along with it," Hopman said on Facebook. "But in the wake of this hiatus, I would ask that you pray for our players and practice patience with those trying to navigate a situation unlike anyone has ever seen in our lifetime. We made not always agree, but God also calls on us to love our neighbors, as we all bear His image."
Hopman vowed the football program will be back and prepared.
"We look forward to representing LSA and all of our supporters with the same passion, pride and integrity as we did prior to this unfortunate situation," the coach said.
