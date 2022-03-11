SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)— Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton continues a statewide tour with the educators of tomorrow, amid a teacher shortage impacting the entire country.
National reports point to a teacher crisis, as these essential workers leave the profession far too soon due to burnout. according to a recent study, Illinois school districts say that 88% of schools have a teacher shortage problem.
A survey by the National Education Association found that 55% of educators desire to leave the profession early, and that percentage is even higher for Black (62%) and Hispanic/Latino (59%) educators who are already underrepresented in the teaching profession.
"It is critical that we listen to and support Illinois' educators," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "They work to create a safe, uplifting environment in classrooms every day, while doing the incredibly difficult job of managing shortages. We see these challenges and we are committed to addressing them."
