DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A mentoring program in Danville is working to invest in the next generation and help guide students.
The Ubuntu Mentoring Program is still new in the Danville community, but it's growing fast. What started as an after-school program has now made its way inside the school. This year was the first lunch-program at North Ridge Middle School. Tierra Brown, in-school director, said the program gives students a safe place to eat their lunch and further their learning.
"A lot of kids don't feel like they have someone in their corner or to talk to. They feel like no one cares about their feelings," said Brown. "So, to have this space and take their book bag off and let their shoulders down is powerful."
Ubuntu expands learning for students. The program has used the time to dive deeper into African American history and culture, as well as talk about current events and help students with homework. Brown said she has seen students grow both socially and academically.
"To watch them become more social, answer questions and be confident and stand-up and speak their mind has been so amazing."
Ubuntu also offers an after-school program at the Laura Lee Fellowship House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.