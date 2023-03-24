SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The demolition of Lutheran High School's Washington Street campus has been scheduled for late summer.
At Thursday's nights Board of Directors meeting finding potential sites for a new location and beginning the Call process to search for a new permanent principal were on the agenda.
Currently, Zack Klug is serving as the interim principal.
Other potential candidates up for consideration include:
- Derek Bult
- Adam Kirsch
- Zack Klug
- Andrew Schultz
- Matthew Tschudy
- Nathan Wingfield
In addition to a search for a principal, Lutheran High is also looking to add several other positions to the faculty, including teachers of religion, biology, and Spanish.
The Board also discussed having a public sale of any salvageable materials from the old campus later this Spring.
