DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Lutheran School Association elementary student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student tested positive Monday morning and had not been in school since Thursday.
LSA said that, because the classroom is completely self-contained, and students wear masks and are social distanced, there was no need for other students or staff to quarantine.
Students are kept in their own classrooms for lunch as well.
LSA said all families were made aware of the situaion.
In a statement they said:
"LSA administration and staff worked tirelessly all summer and in consultation with the MCHD [Macon County Health Department] prior to opening to ensure our policies and procedures would keep our students and staff as safe as possible should a case occur. Every classroom, office, and common area are cleaned and sanitized each night and during our E-Learning Fridays. Because of this and our thorough planning of COVID-19 protocol, no additional steps need to be taken at this time and the school can remain open. We are in constant communication with the MCHD and will continue to be throughout this process."
