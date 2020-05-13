TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - LyondellBasell announced Wednesday it has donated $10,000 to SAM Food Pantry.
Food banks all over the world are working to provide assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“SAM Food Pantry does a great job in helping those in the community,” said Aaron McKee, site manager. “We have always been proud of the work they do and hope this contribution helps them continue their mission during this difficult time.”
The contribution to the SAM Food Pantry is part of LyondellBasell’s global $1.3 million donation to support food banks in 17 countries.
“This pandemic has presented challenges globally unlike we’ve seen before,” said Margie Delheimer, Pantry Point Person. “Many food banks are seeing distribution numbers double. We can’t meet the ever-growing needs of the community alone. We depend on generous donors like LyondellBasell to support us in providing adequate food supply to children, families and seniors we serve.”
