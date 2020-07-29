DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Mike Williams, the MacArthur High School girls basketball coach, has passed away.
The man known affectionately by his players as "Coach Dubb" passed Wednesday morning.
Williams was named Macon County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year in both 2018 and 2019. He led the team to back to back regional championships.
He also served as a long term substitute teacher in Decatur Public Schools.
The MacArthur Athletics Department said Williams was a father figure to many of his players.
His final game was MacArthur vs Lanphier at Champaign Central on February 25.
MacArthur went 29-4 this season.
"All of us at DPS are deeply saddened by the loss of this passionate coach and educator. Our thoughts and prayers are wth the Williams family and those who knew and loved Coach Dubbs," the district said in a statement.
DPS did not share how Williams passed away.
