DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MacArthur High School has shut down its football program for two weeks due to COVID-19 protocol.
WAND News learned this Thursday evening from the school's athletic director. He said this step was taken as a precaution, and noted the school is following health and safety guidelines.
MacArthur will not play on Friday, Sept. 3, and also will not compete on Sept. 10. It is possible they could return to the field on Sept. 17 in a road game against Glenwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.