DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A reunion, where these MacArthur alumni were reunited by their love for the game.
"Some of our softball alumni have been whispering about getting back together as a team. So we're just getting back together to reminisce on our time as a team and all of our accomplishments, trying to give back to the community," said Jessica Joyner, MacArthur softball alumni coordinator.
Graduates from 2008 to 2019 came out to showed they still had what it takes. Even after some taking a ten to twelve year gap.
"We have people from Peoria, Champaign, Springfield, Decatur. We have people from all kinds of backgrounds, nurses, counselors, you name it we've got it. They can expect some laughter, and a whole lot of athleticism. We are still great athletes. Once an athlete, always an athlete. So you can expect a nice family fun event," said Joyner.
"We all love playing softball. We grew up playing it our whole life so it's nice to have fun and give back to our community," said Danielle Collins.
With a goal of a thousand dollars, they're more excited to be able to put their love back into the community. Choosing Webster Cantrell Hall, they wanted to keep the money here in Decatur.
"We chose to go with Webster because they're always active in our community. They give back to foster children, just anybody in need. Kids hold a special place in my heart as well as the people on our team so we chose to keep the money here in the community," said Collins.
Although this is for a good cause, a competition is still a competition, and it still gets spicy.
"They knew before, I've been talking trash since the beginning that the L was handed to them when they came on the field, but no hard feelings no matter who wins. we're here to give back to Webster Cantrell Hall," said Joyner.
If you'd like to donate, you can reach out to Jessica Joyner. Donations are live right now, and will remain open through August 13th.
