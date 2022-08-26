DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MacArthur High School was placed on a soft lockdown Friday morning following a fight between students.
Six students were involved in the fight, the district told WAND News.
An ambulance responded to the school because pepper spray was used to break up the fight.
All of the students involved were released to their parents, and all parents and guardians of MHS students were notified by robocall of the lockdown.
The lockdown has since been lifted.
