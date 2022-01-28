SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced free, rapid, self-administered COVID-19 tests are available in 14 counties.
In a release, IDPH announced 225,000 free, rapid COVID-19 self-administered test kits through Project Access Covid Test (Project ACT) to residents in certain zip codes in 14 Illinois counties.
The counties include Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will and Winnebago counties.
“Testing is still a critical component for slowing transmission of COVID-19 and helping prevent further infections,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With readily available at-home testing, individuals can find out very quickly if they are positive and take action to isolate for five days while alerting those with whom they had close contact that they should also test. Readily available tests can help us chart a course for the new normal and help us learn how to coexist with COVID-19.”
Residents living in specific zip codes can sign up for free tests by clicking here.
These tests are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Each household will receive five tests within one to two weeks after ordering. IDPH said, in this initial phase, there is a limit of one kit per-household and each kit will include five tests. The tests and shipping is free to eligible residents.
IDPH determined initial eligibility based on the Social Vulnerability Index which looks at 14 social factors in the areas of socioeconomic status, household composition and disability, minority status and language, and housing and transportation. While the program is currently limited to one order, per residential address during this first phase, The Rockefeller Foundation is actively working to bring in new partners to scale the program.
