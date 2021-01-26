DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Friday, Jan. 29.
To be eligible for this clinic, a person must be over the age of 65 and either live or work in Macon County. They also must want their first vaccine dose.
The clinic will be held at the MCHD building, located at 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur.
People who are eligible can contact the health department at (217)718-6205 to schedule appointments beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. When appointments are full, a recording will tell the caller no slots are available.
Callers are asked to be patient when scheduling appointments.
Those who are successful in securing an appointment are asked to do the following:
- Bring a form of ID to verify age (to prove eligibility);
- Bring a copy of your insurance card. If you are unable to make a copy, please bring the original;
- Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering;
- Complete vaccine forms, print, and bring them to the clinic to save time. The vaccine forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org. If you are unable to complete and print the forms, they will also be available onsite;
- Be prepared to complete the MCHD screening process upon arrival. This process includes answering questions as well as a temperature check.
"The MCHD has and will continue to follow the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidelines and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance when deciding who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine," the health department said. "At this time, those who are not eligible for this clinic will be turned away. Those who have received monoclonal antibody or convalescent plasma treatments or have had COVID-19 within the past 90 days should wait until after their 90-day window to receive the vaccine."
More opportunities will be available in the future for people to want to be vaccinated. The health department said it and community partners will continue to schedule clinics in the next several weeks and months.
