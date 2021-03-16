DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has announced an upcoming March COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
County health officials said the clinic will be held on Thursday, March 18 at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, which is located at 4191 W. U.S. Highway 36. People should enter through the west side of the building.
The clinic is only for people who live or work in Macon County. Participants must qualify for the vaccines in phase 1A, 1B or 1B+.
To schedule an appointment, an eligible person can call (217)718-6205 or visit this link.
