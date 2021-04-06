DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic is scheduled for Friday in Decatur.
The clinic is a partnership between Sista Girls and Friends and the Macon County Health Department. It will be held on April 9 at The Lucy Loft (1165 N. University Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone 18 years or older is eligible.
Eligible people can call (217)330-9775 or (217)791-5177 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
Members of he public are asked to bring a photo ID, their current insurance card or their Medicare card.
This will be the second Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic in two days in Macon County. Another is scheduled for April 8 at the National Sequestration Education Center, located at Richland Community College.
