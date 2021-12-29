As covid cases and hospitalizations surge in Macon County, the county Board of Health has voted to release less covid-19 information to the public.
"We will now be reporting the covid-19 numbers and related information on a weekly basis. These reports are going to be released on Mondays, unless otherwise noted," Adrienne Newman, a health educator with the Macon Public Health Department told WAND News.
This is because the board, which governors the department, voted to now release numbers just once a week.
"It's getting regurgitated through the news cycles- people are just turning these things off and they're not even paying attention to it anymore," Mark Scranton, Vice President of the Macon Board of Health, said during the December 21st meeting.
Scranton proposed a change to only release covid data weekly.
"They're just burned out, they're tired of hearing about it. Its a waste of energy, I don't think its a good way to operate from a PR standpoint," Scranton added.
"The health department has taken the responsibility of communicating the numbers daily- to continue to reinforce that. I feel that they've done their due diligence to keep them informed, because there's still people with as many questions as you guys have," Board member Sue Krows said.
"Health educators with the Health Department are now concerned the public won't have information they need to make decisions about whether to travel, gather with loved ones or go back to working from home."
"Of course its just people not being able to get updated every day, but we do encourage people IDPH's website," Newman explained.
Health officials stress just because data is not released daily, doesn't mean covid-19 isn't spreading in the county each and every day.
"I know you think you're inundated with numbers and data, but you still have questions- and covid isn't going away right now," Krows said.
WAND reached out to Board President, Vivian Goodman, who voted against the changes, to learn more about the board's decision. We did not receive a response.
WAND also reached out to the Vice President, Mark Scranton, who declined to comment for this report.
