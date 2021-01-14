DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Board has voted to allow bars and restaurants to be open with limited capacity starting Friday.
The 12-9 vote to change the county's food sanitation ordinance allows businesses in the county to be open with rules similar to what Sangamon County recently announced, with capacity limited to 25 percent.
Macon County will require customers to provide information to businesses for contact tracing and business to have social distancing in place. Food and drinks can't be ordered at the bar under the new rules, only a certain number of people can be at one table, and live music and karaoke will not be permitted.
This vote makes a change to the Macon County Health Department's authority, limiting its ability to enforce COVID-19 mitigation violations. WAND News has learned this measure will not go through the Macon County state's attorney and will take effect Friday.
The health department could be permitted to step in if COVID-19 statistics get worse.
Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley had told WAND News she was scared of what would happen if the health department had limited authority. She said there could be problems if businesses are allowed to open and health officials can't take measures to keep the public safe.
As part of Region 6 in the governor's Restore Illinois plan, Macon County is under Tier 3 mitigations, which do not allow restaurants and bars to be open for indoor service.
