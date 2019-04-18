DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -The Macon County Conservation district is hosting a trip to the St. Louis Museum next month.
The van trip will be Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The fee to go along is $25 per person. That covers transportation and parking. You are also responsible for paying your own museum admission.
The St. Louis Museum features repurposed items and architectural elements morphed into an artistic, sculptural playground for adults and children. There are ten floors, including a life-sized whale and re-created caves.
You must register online by noon on May 3 by clicking HERE.