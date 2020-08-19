MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A coroner's inquest ruled on several cases in Macon County, including the stabbing death of a 31-year-old Decatur man.
The Macon County Coroner said Terry Theus, 31, was stabbed, then got into his van and crashed it. According to Decatur Police, newspaper delivery people reported the van had almost hit them when they were traveling on 17th St. in Decatur on July 19.
Police were called and found Theus in his van near the 100 block of South 17th St. with a stab wound to the chest.
In the inquest, investigators said they arrested Dessica Jackson, 25, for the stabbing death of Theus. Detectives said she admitted to stabbing him with a kitchen knife after an altercation broke out at her house.
Jackson claimed there was a domestic dispute between her and Theus and that is why she stabbed him in the chest.
Autopsy results found Theus was stabbed in the hand and in the heart.
Theus' mother, Lisa, was in the inquest on Wednesday and said Jackson was the last one to see her son alive and chose to not call authorities after the stabbing happened.
The jury ruled Theu's death homicidal.
Also in the inquest was the shooting death of Shemilah Sanders, 22. According to the Macon County Coroner, Sanders was shot in the neck in June 2020 at 920 East Garfield St.
Decatur Police said they arrested Paul Folks in connection to the murder of Sanders.
Police believe Sanders was not the intended target when the shooting happened.
The jury ruled Sanders' death a homicide.
Finally at the inquest, WAND-TV learned what happened to Savannah Mosley, 16. The Macon County Coroner said Mosley was the passenger in a single-car crash that happened in July 2020.
According to the Macon County Sheriff's Department, Mosley was ejected from the car after it crashed into a concrete retaining wall on the Lincoln Memorial Highway.
The driver, 17, and other passenger, 13, were air-lifted to an area hospital. Authorities said toxicology reports are still pending for the driver and the crash is still under investigation.
The driver was cited for driving past curfew, failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident and lane violation.
The jury ruled the death accidental.
