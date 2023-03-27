MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Environmental Management Department will be holding collection events Tuesday mornings, Thursday afternoons, and one Saturday per month during April thru September.
Collections will take place at the following times; Tuesdays: 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., Thursdays: 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., one Saturday each month 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Saturday collections for each month:
- April 22nd, 2023
- May 13th, 2023
- June 10th, 2023
- July 22nd, 2023
- August 19th, 2023
- September 16th, 2023
Saturday collections will require registration. Residents can register on the Macon County Environmental Management website.
Both paint and electronics will be accepted at each collection. All collections will be held at the Macon County Environmental Managements Recycle Center, 1750 N. 21st Street, Decatur.
Unwanted TV’s and select consumer video devices, gaming systems, and home office electronic items may be brought in for recycling on any collection day.
According to the MCEMD, up to seven TV's/ monitors will be accepted at the cost of $10 each.
There will be no fee for household generated paint, stain, and varnish. The products must be in labeled, original containers. Limit of 20 paint, stain, varnish, or combination of the three per vehicle.
Cones will be set up in the parking lot for residents to follow and our staff will take care of unloading the items.
For more details, questions, or to register for an event please visit the Macon County Environmental Management website at www.MaconGreen.com or call the Macon County Environmental Management office at (217) 425-4505.
