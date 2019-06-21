DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County is getting close to $60,000 in federal funding to supplement and expand emergency shelter programs.
Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply for part of that money.
The funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
A local board of representatives from the Red Cross, United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army and other organizations will determine how the money will be distributed.
To qualify to receive funds agencies must:
- Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
- Be eligible to receive federal money;
- Have an accounting system;
- Practice nondiscrimination;
- Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
- If a private volunteer organization would like to submit a letter of request, it must have a voluntary board.
The deadline for agencies to submit a letter of request is 5 p.m. Friday, July, 12.
Requests can be sent to Robin Murray, Catholic Charities, 247 W. Prairie St., Decatur, IL 62523 or via email to murray_dec@cc.dio.org.
First-time agencies applying for funding should call Catholic Charities at (217) 428-3458 ext. 235 to ask for an application.