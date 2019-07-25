DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Macon County Health Officials explained their process for closing restaurants and shops Thursday, after several closures in recent weeks.
“The reasons we would close establishments are based solely on imminent health hazards,” said environmental practitioner Brian Wood. “Something that is imminently dangerous to the food, to the public, to the operation, that would result in a closure if they can’t correct it immediately before they continue.”
In the first half of 2019, the health department conducted 649 routine inspections and closed 11 facilities, for a closure rate of 1.5 percent, according to the health department. Wood said seasonal factors can cause the numbers of closures to rise and fall.
“In extremely hot, humid weather, refrigerators just aren’t going to work adequately unless they’re in top condition,” Wood said. “In the fall or winter, there may be more rodent activity because they’ve been outdoors where the weather is good, and when the weather gets cold … they try to find an inside shelter.”
Wood said the department’s work is not meant to be punitive.
“Our primary focus is always education: how can you do this better?” he said. “What can we do to advise you to take steps on your own when we’re not here?”