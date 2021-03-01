DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department is holding a 2nd dose clinic on March 2 at Richland Community College.
The clinic will be held at the National Sequestration Education Center (3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd.) near the wind turbines.
There are plenty of available appointments for all residents due for a second dose from the MCHD at this time.
This clinic is intended only for people who live or work in Macon County and who received their 1st Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the MCHD on or before February 5.
If you have not already spoken with a MCHD representative regarding getting your 2nd dose vaccination, click HERE to register online.
Those who plan to attend should:
Not register for any clinic or attend an appointment if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, are awaiting COVID-19 test results, or are in isolation and/or quarantine;
Be prepared to wait 15-30 minutes for monitoring after receipt of vaccine;
Bring a work ID badge or current paystub to verify frontline essential worker status or a form of
ID to verify age to prove eligibility (Those who cannot provide proof of residency or
employment in Macon County will be turned away.);
Bring a copy of your insurance card. If you have Medicare, be sure to bring your red, white,
and blue Medicare card, even if you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan. If you are
unable to make a copy, please bring the original;
Bring your white COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (received during first dose);
Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering;
Complete vaccine forms, print, and bring them to the clinic to save time. The vaccine forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org. If you are unable to complete and print the forms, they will also be available onsite;
Be prepared to complete the MCHD screening process upon arrival. This process includes answering questions as well as a temperature check.
