DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department is urging the public to "stay vigilant" against COVID-19 as cases rise in the area.
MCHD officials said 246 variant cases in Macon County have been identified, including:
- 143 cases of B.1.1.7 (UK variant)
- 84 cases of P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant)
- 6 cases of B.1.429 (California variant)
- 5 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta variant)
- 4 cases of B.1.351 (South Africa variant)
- 3 cases of P.1.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant)
- 1 case of B.1.427 (California variant)
"As we continue to see a rise in cases, we must stay vigilant and take the proper precautions to protect ourselves and others," a press release said. "If you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, please consider visiting a clinic to receive your dose(s) or contact your healthcare provider to discuss the importance of receiving the vaccine."
The public is encouraged to also wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds, and if there is no access to water and soap, use an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol until soap and water becomes available.
A mask should be worn over the nose and mouth "when appropriate", health officials said. People should practice physical/social distancing when around others outside of their household.
Anyone who is sick is asked to stay home.
