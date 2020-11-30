DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County Health Department leaders are reminding people to answer calls from COVID-19 contact tracers, even if the call comes from a number they don't recognize.
MCHD leaders said thorough case investigations continue to happen and calls are sometimes made outside of the department's normal 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekday hours due to a high volume of positive cases and close contacts. In come cases, calls are conducted as late as 8:30 p.m. by staff.
Health officials acknowledged people often don't answer calls from numbers they don't know. Community members are asked to answer all calls at this time.
Contact tracers identify themselves in the call and will use many different lines and methods:
- 312-777-1999. The Caller ID for this number will read IL COVID HELP.
- 217-423-6988. This is the main number for the Macon County Health Department.
- Staff will call with a 217 number using Microsoft Teams.
- Private or blocked due to using a personal number.
A person who feels uncomfortable or unsure of if they are speaking to someone from the health department can call (217)423-6988 or email livewell@maconchd.org.
"As always, if you know you have been exposed to COVID-19, have tested positive or are awaiting test results, do not wait for a phone call to start your isolation or quarantine," an MCHD press release said.
