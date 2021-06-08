DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County health officials took time Tuesday to thank the public for efforts that helped the community move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press conference, Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley offered gratitude to people for their efforts to wear masks, practice social distancing and step out of their comfort zones in the thick of the pandemic. She acknowledged sacrifices people made, including not seeing family members on important days of the year.
She also made note of those who lost their lives in the pandemic and talked about family members who lost their loved ones.
"We grieve with you and we are sorry for your loss," Binkley said. "We hope that as a community we can continue to learn and move forward and live healthier lives in honor of your loved ones."
Binkley also talked about the struggle some dealing with long-term effects from the virus are still going through.
According to Binkley, Macon County has managed over 11,000 COVID-19 cases. It has administered over 72,000 vaccines and, as of Tuesday, it had a vaccination rate of 34.18 percent.
While some have been vaccinated, Binkley reminded everyone that the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet. People are still asked to stay home if they are sick, wash their hands adequately and frequently, practice masking and social distancing and get vaccinated if they have not yet.
Others came to the podium in the press conference, including but not limited to officials from Crossing Healthcare and Decatur Memorial Hospital. Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe also spoke.
The mayor talked about how the community came together to get things done during the pandemic, especially when it came to efforts to sew masks and a push from officials to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
While leaders didn't always agree, the mayor said people put some things on he backburner because working together to get through the health crisis was more important.
Illinois is preparing to move to Phase 5 of the COVID-19 restoration plan on Friday, June 11, which will mean businesses and events can open at full capacity. In her remarks, Binkley noted COVID-19 guidelines might still be different in certain places, even during Phase 5, such as in health care settings and congregate settings.
