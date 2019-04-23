DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Trump administration policy banned transgender people from joining the military. Members of the LGBTQ+ community were in downtown Decatur's Central Park to protest.
While waving their flags as drivers passed by, their message was clear.
"If somebody chooses to fight for their country, they should be able to do it just as anybody else," said August Francis, one of the protesters.
Chris Moyer, who is transgender, said he's not a "lifestyle" and reiterated that he's a father and a husband.
"We're human beings," Moyer said. "A lot of people find out that I'm trans and suddenly people want to focus on what is in my pants or what I do in the bedroom."
Memorandum 19-004 does not permit people with gender dysphoria to enlist. Gender dysphoria is a condition where a person feels their emotional and psychological identity is different from their biological sex. The policy says a person who has a history with hormone therapy or sex reassignment surgery is disqualified.
"There's more important things out there that we should be focusing on and putting our attention to," Moyer said. "I have a lot of brothers and sisters that have been in the military who are trans or have served and I think everyone should have their right to serve their country."
There is an estimation of 14,700 active duty and reserved transgender troops. The ban also includes military academies. The U.S. Naval Academy, for example, is expected to ban transgender people from attending the school at the beginning of 2020.