MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Clerk's Office has started mailing voter ID cards to all registered voters.
County Clerk Josh Tanner said voters should check their cards for changes to polling places, precincts and districts.
"Every 10 years after the census, many of the election district boundaries are changed," Tanner said. "Voters will likely be in new or different districts and should take note before they go to the polls."
Voters who get a voter ID card for someone who no longer lives at their address can return the mail by leaving it in the mailbox with the notation "not at this address" on the envelope.
People can find election information and updates here. Voters who have questions can contact the Macon County Clerk's Office by calling (217)424-1333 or emailing elections@maconcounty.illinois.gov.
