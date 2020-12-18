MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Jury trials are pushed back until the new year, according to the Macon County Circuit Clerk.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put a crunch on the system, as case rates started to rise before Thanksgiving.
According to Sherry Doty, Macon County Circuit Clerk, Proceeding Judge Thomas Griffith decided for the health and safety of everyone jury trials scheduled for December would be postponed.
“We try to be there for the citizens because they are scared too, is they are missing court then they are afraid they are going to have warrants. Judges have been really great about continuing cases," Doty said.
According to Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, jury trials for 2020 were only held during four months out of the year. Before being elected as state’s attorney, Rueter was a public defender and was able to be part of the trials the county was able to conduct.
“We set up the courtroom in a different way to make sure they were socially distancing," Rueter said.
Rueter explained its important to keep jurors and court workers healthy and safe, but because of the pandemic, there is now a crunch in the system.
“We’ve got trials building up and it’s a big back log, there are people in custody and justice is being delayed," Rueter said.
Rueter explained the pandemic has redefined the term speedy trial and the Supreme Court made a ruling that takes the pressure off judges to get cases in front of a jury.
Jury trials are expected to resume mid-January, but if cases spike, there is a chance they could be postponed.
