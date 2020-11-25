DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period Wednesday night.
The latest deaths include the following people:
- Two males and two females in their 70s
- Three males and two females in their 80s
- One male in his 90s
Macon County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday night, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,226. The county had 121 deaths after the 10 cases were reported.
"Please acknowledge that every person affected by this pandemic is a human being with family, friends and a future that is changed by COVID-19," the Macon County Health Department said. "It is up to every single member of this community to do EVERYTHING that they can do prevent the spread of this virus and the consequences associated."
