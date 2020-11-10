DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 deaths and 158 new cases Tuesday.
The health department's latest cases bring the county total to 4,716 cases as of Nov. 10. The latest deaths bring the death toll in Macon County to 75.
The latest case increase is one of the highest spikes the county has seen, but is not as high as the 174 cases reported on Oct. 30.
Macon County had 2,867 people released from isolation and 1,744 people still in home isolation as of Nov. 10.
