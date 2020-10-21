DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County has again passed its single-day record for new COVID-19 cases with 97 on Oct. 21.
The latest increase brought the county's total number of cases to 2,746 as of Wednesday. The county also reported one new death on Oct. 21, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 52.
The highest record in Macon County before Oct. 21 came on Friday, Oct. 16, when Macon County reported 93 new cases. It reported an 88-case spike on Thursday, Oct. 15.
A list of resources for Macon County residents who have COVID-19 symptoms and need to reach health officials can be found here.
