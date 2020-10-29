DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has reported a man in his 30s has died from COVID-19.
This person's passing marked Macon County's 58th death from COVID-19.
"Our team extends our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of this person, and we ask that they are given the respect and privacy they deserve as they mourn their incredible loss," an MCHD press release said.
Macon County reported 75 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county total to 3,407. The county had 34 people hospitalized as of Thursday.
There were 2,105 people released from isolation in Macon County at that time, and with 1,210 who had recovered.
Click here for information from MCHD about resources available to people who have COVID-19 symptoms and do not have a primary care physician.
