DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County locals have seen roadblocks this week when attempting to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
The county had announced two upcoming vaccine clinics for Feb. 2 and Feb. 5 at the Macon County Health Department building (1221 E. Condit St.). People eligible in Phase 1B of Illinois vaccine rollout plan steps had the option of calling an appointment scheduling hotline (217-718-6205) or setting up an appointment through this link.
Attempts to call the hotline before 4 p.m. Monday were met with a message saying the county is "currently experiencing technical difficulties" with an Illinois Department of Public Health appointment scheduling system. Officials in the message said they will announce when scheduling is back online.
Viewer messages sent on Facebook to the Macon County Health Department Monday have shown frustration. One person wrote to the health department that issues were seen when trying to set up an appointment online.
"You open up a line and website for appointments starting at 12 p.m. (Monday) and the website crashes and the phone lines give a message right at 12 p.m. that all appointments are booked already," the poster said. "I keep calling and trying the website and then the message on the phones changes at 12:03 p.m. to say all agents are busy and to call back later."
Another poster said they ran into issues with the above link for scheduling appointments. As of Monday afternoon, the software said all appointments for the Feb. 2 and Feb. 5 clinics were full.
WAND News has reached out to the Macon County Health Department for information on when scheduling will start and for clarification on whether appointments are actually full, as the county has reported technical issues. The station did not immediately hear back.
