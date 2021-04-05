DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County is holding a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic in early April.
The clinic is scheduled for Thursday, April 8 at the National Sequestration Education Center, which is at Richland Community College (3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd.) near the wind turbines.
People who live or work in Macon County who are 18 or older and wish to receive a single-dose vaccine are eligible. Attendees should not have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine dose of any kind.
Eligible people can call (217)718-6205 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or click this link to schedule an appointment. Before arriving, a person should take their temperature and perform a self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who has a temperature of over 100.4 degrees, has any symptoms or signs of illness, is waiting a COVID-19 test result or who has been identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case should not attend.
Members of the public should bring a photo ID to verify their age eligibility and their current insurance car or red, white and blue Medicare card.
